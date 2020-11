Warner finished with just four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

This was Warner's worst performance from a fantasy perspective this year. The four combined tackles were a season low for the 23-year-old, and he was unable to contribute anywhere else on the stat sheet. Warner has developed into one of the best Mike linebackers in the league, so expect a bounce-back performance against the Packers on Thursday.