Warner recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

Warner played 100 percent of the snaps on defense, and although he didn't stuff the stat sheet, it was the kind of solid production you'd expect from the BYU product. After posting 125 or more tackles in each of his last three seasons, the 26-year-old is well on pace to do so again after Week 1. Next up for Warner is the Rams on Sunday.