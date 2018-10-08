49ers' Fred Warner: Quiet day for entire defense
Warner recorded just three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Arizona.
The 49ers controlled the time of possession despite taking the loss, resulting in few tackle opportunities for all of its starting defenders. In fact, no defensive player had more than four tackles for San Francisco, so Warner's low total can be attributed to an unfavorable game script. The talented rookie should still be considered a strong IDP option after racking up 43 tackles over his previous four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5