Warner recorded just three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Arizona.

The 49ers controlled the time of possession despite taking the loss, resulting in few tackle opportunities for all of its starting defenders. In fact, no defensive player had more than four tackles for San Francisco, so Warner's low total can be attributed to an unfavorable game script. The talented rookie should still be considered a strong IDP option after racking up 43 tackles over his previous four games.

