Warner logged just three tackles (two solo) and a pass break up in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

It wasn't the prettiest game from a defensive perspective given the 48-46 scoreline, but Warner's output was his lowest of the season. He's still proven to be a solid asset, racking up 95 tackles (73 solo) and three sacks through 13 games. The 23-year-old also played all 72 defensive snaps in the game, evidencing that he'll likely bounce back next week with more production against the Falcons.