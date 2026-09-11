Warner finished Thursday's 27-7 win against the Rams with 11 tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass.

Warner logged his first game action since Week 6 of last season, which is when he suffered a campaign-ending dislocated right ankle. The veteran linebacker looked like his old self against Los Angeles in his return to the field, frequently making big plays -- including a forced fumble when he punched the ball out of tight end Tyler Higbee's grasp early in the fourth quarter -- and leading San Francisco with 11 stops. Warner has long been considered one of the league's top linebackers, and it appears last season's injury isn't going to prevent him from retaining that status in his ninth NFL campaign.