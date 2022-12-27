Warner tallied 13 tackles (eight solo) in a Week 16 win over Washington.

Warner led San Francisco in stops in the contest, recording his first double-digit tackle total since Week 8. The star linebacker has 111 stops on the season, so he'll need a big finish over the final two regular-season games to match the 137 tackles he posted last season. However, Warner has already set a single-season career high with 10 pass defenses on the campaign.

