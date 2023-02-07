Warner finished the regular season with 130 tackles (79 solo), two sacks and two turnovers forced across 17 games with the 49ers.

Warner turned in another premier IDP season from the Mike linebacking position. The 26-year-old has averaged 126.8 combined tackles over his five first seasons as a pro, and he is showing no signs of slowing anytime soon. Warner will return to San Francisco in 2023 and continue serving as the team's defensive captain up the middle.