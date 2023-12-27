Warner logged 10 tackles (five solo) and two passes deflected in the 49ers 33-19 loss to the Ravens on Monday.

Warner was on the field for all 64 defensive snaps, which makes it his eighth game this season without him leaving the field on defense. He was looking to add on to his four interceptions this season with his two pass deflections, but the linebacker ultimately failed to take advantage. Next up, a matchup with the Commanders in Washington.