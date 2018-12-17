Warner recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-23 win over Seattle.

The nine tackles put Warner over the century mark in just his first season in the league. The 2018 third-round pick has been a revelation for the 49ers, taking over play-calling duties following Reuben Foster's release and not skipping a beat. Expect Warner to be among the team leaders in tackles against a run-heavy Bears squad Sunday.

