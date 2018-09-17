49ers' Fred Warner: Records 10 tackles
Warner wrapped up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions.
Warner got another start in place of Reuben Foster (suspension), recording his second consecutive double-digit tackle performance. Foster will return to the starting lineup next week, but Warner should retain a starting job at one of the outside linebacker positions after an impressive start to his rookie campaign.
