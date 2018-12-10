Warner secured four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 20-14 win over Denver.

Warner turned in a disappointing tackle total after accruing 15 over the last two games. The 49ers' athletic safeties were attacking the box and accounted for the majority of stops in the run game. Warner will look to bounce back against a run-heavy Seahawks' squad in Week 15, needing just five tackles to hit the century mark in his rookie season.

