Warner logged five tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the 49ers' 38-17 win over the Raiders in Week 9.

Warner's five stops tied a season low, although he did recover the fumble late in the third quarter that the 49ers' offense converted into a 37-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Jordan Watkins seven plays later. Warner has played every single defensive snap in each of the 49ers' last six games, and the veteran linebacker is up to 77 tackles (36 solo), including 0.5 sacks, three pass defenses, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through eight regular-season games.