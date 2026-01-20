Warner (ankle) said Tuesday that he's confident he would have been able to play in the NFC Championship Game this weekend had the 49ers beaten the Seahawks in the divisional round, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Warner added that he doesn't need any follow-up surgeries on his ankle and will continue to rehab at a slower pace now that San Francisco has been eliminated from the playoffs. Prior to breaking and dislocating his ankle in the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, the BYU product tallied 51 total tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 329 defensive snaps. Once Warner returns to full health, he's expected to remain one of the league's premier off-ball linebackers ahead of the 2026 season.