Warner (ankle) will miss the remainder of San Francisco's matchup versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports.

Warner was carted off the field in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. With there's currently no timetable for the 28-year-old's return, he could be forced to miss an extended period of time. In his absence, Tatum Bethune and Curtis Robinson could be in line for increased playing time.