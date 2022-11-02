Warner recorded 12 tackles (five solo), one sack and a pass defended in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

Warner posted his second double-digit tackle outing of the season as the 49ers' ratcheted down on the division-rival Rams in the second half. The star linebacker also notched the first solo sack of the season, bringing down Matthew Stafford for a nine-yard loss in the third quarter. Warner is on pace to easily log the fifth 100-plus-tackle season in his five-year career, and his next opportunity to add to this total will come against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 13.