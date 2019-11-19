Play

Warner registered 12 tackles during Monday's 36-26 victory over the Cardinals.

Warner set a new season high in tackles and has now racked up 31 tackles over the past three weeks after averaging a disappointing 5.6 tackles over the previous seven games of the season. He'll look to keep it up in Week 12 against Green Bay.

