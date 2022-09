Warner recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Warner has started the campaign slow, totaling just 16 tackles across three games, but he'll look to build off his season-high performance against the Rams on Monday. The 2018 third-round pick has recorded at least 115 tackles in each of his first four seasons and figures to continue that streak in 2022, even after the rocky start.