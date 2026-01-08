Warner (ankle) was seen sprinting on the side during Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Warner has been on injured reserve since hurting his ankle in Week 6 and has already been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Eagles, but he's progressing in his recovery, and Barrows speculates that Warner could be an option to return as soon as the NFC divisional round if the 49ers advance. Getting the four-time Pro Bowler back would be a huge boost to a 49ers defense that has been decimated by injuries at linebacker. Tatum Bethune (groin) and Nick Martin (concussion) are on IR alongside Warner, while Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadriceps) are uncertain to be available against the Eagles.