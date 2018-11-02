49ers' Fred Warner: Seven more tackles
Warner recorded seven tackles (all solo) in Thursday's win over the Raiders.
Reuben Foster (hamstring) was unable to suit up for this one, allowing Warner to roam free and lead the team in tackles. The former's status for next week's matchup against the Giants remains unclear, but Warner has been a solid IDP contributor with or without Foster active this season.
