49ers' Fred Warner: Seven tackles in loss
Warner recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
Reuben Foster (hamstring) left the contest early for the second consecutive game, opening the door for Warner to lead all San Francisco linebackers in tackles. Foster's status for Thursday's contest with the Raiders is uncertain at the moment, but he clearly hasn't looked right with just two total tackles over five-plus quarters of action over the past two weeks. Warner should be considered the 49ers' defender with the highest IDP ceiling for Week 9.
