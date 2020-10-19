Warner recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.
Warner was unable to occupy the top spot on the tackle sheet for his team this week, as that honor went to Dre Greenlaw who was filling in for Kwon Alexander (ankle). The former is superior tackler, which could cut into Warner's totals while also forcing him (the superior pass-coverage linebacker of the two) to drop back more often. Seven tackles is still a respectable number and fantasy owners will hope he can get back to double-digits against the run-heavy Patriots on Sunday.