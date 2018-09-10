Warner started at middle linebacker and racked up 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Warner was the only defender for either side to reach double-digit tackle totals Sunday. The third-round pick is filling in for Reuben Foster (suspension) at middle linebacker for the first two games of the season, but his polished play should keep him in the starting lineup at one of the outside linebacker positions even after Foster returns Week 3, making him a strong IDP asset to begin the year.