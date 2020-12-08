Warner finished with six tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 34-24 loss to Buffalo.

Josh Allen and the Bills air attack decimated the 49ers' secondary, which is why San Francisco's top three tackle getters were all defensive backs. Warner has averaged just 5.7 total tackles per game over the last three contests, but he is still on pace to clear the century mark in that department with 91 through 12 games. Perhaps the star linebacker can get back to a double-digit tackle performance against a Washington Football Team offense that isn't as explosive as the 49ers' last few opponents.