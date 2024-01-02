Warner logged six total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

Warner had a subpar performance by his usual standards, but he still finished as the 49ers' second leading tackler Sunday. The All-Pro inside linebacker is having debatably the best season of his six-year career, recording 132 tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions and four forced fumbles through 16 games (all but tackles are career-highs). With San Francisco locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture in Week 17, it's unknown whether Warner will suit up in Week 18.