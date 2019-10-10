Warner recorded six tackles (five solo) with one pass defense in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Warner's six tackles actually led all 49ers defenders due to the lopsided time of possession (37:43 to 22:17). The talented sophomore has seen a dip in tackles (25 through four games) partly due to the addition of Kwon Alexander this year. Both linebackers could be very active against the Rams' high-octane offense Sunday.