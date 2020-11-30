Warner recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.
Warner has been in a bit of a cold spell from a fantasy perspective, totaling just 11 combined tackles with no auxiliary stats over the past two contests. The 23-year-old is still on pace to record 100-plus tackles for the third straight season with 85 through 11 contests. Warner remains a high-ceiling IDP asset despite the recent slump as the full-time Mike linebacker heading into a matchup against the Bills next Monday.