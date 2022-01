Warner (ankle) will undergo testing Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Warner appeared to be in significant pain when he suffered a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's wild-card win over the Cowboys. However, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that he thinks 25-year-old will have a chance to return during the team's divisional matchup against Green Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.