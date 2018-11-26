Warner recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 49ers were unable to slow Jameis Winston in the passing game, but Warner played a big role in stuffing the run (3.4 yards per carry). The rookie had already solidified his spot as the team's starting Mike linebacker, but the impending release of Reuben Foster will force the 22-year-old to take on an even larger role in San Francisco's defense. Warner should garner IDP consideration against a run-heavy Seahawks' offense Sunday.

