Warner dislocated his right ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Warner suffered the injury during the first quarter and was quickly ruled out after he was carted to the locker room. He'll undergo further tests and meet with doctors to determine how much time he'll miss, but the loss of Warner is a big blow to a 49ers defense that is already without Nick Bosa (knee) for the rest of the season. Tatum Bethune and Curtis Robinson will continue to see more snaps at linebacker in Warner's absence.