49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Warner (ankle) has undergone successful surgery to address the right dislocated and fractured ankle he suffered Week 6, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan declined to estimate a timetable for Warner's return or to say whether he could have a chance to return if the 49ers earn a playoff berth. Warner's injury is generally considered season-ending, especially if it requires a follow-up procedure, with Dr. Eric Giza, chief of orthopedic foot and ankle surgery at UC Davis, noting that "unless the 49ers go to the Super Bowl, [Warner] is probably out for the season." Tatum Bethune impressed in replacement of Warner in Week 6 and figures to draw a start versus Atlanta on Sunday, but San Francisco's defense now faces the task of replacing its two top playmakers, with Nick Bosa (knee) also out for the year.