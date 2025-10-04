Warner logged 12 tackles (seven solo) during the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday.

Warner played every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game, and he finished Thursday's contest with the second most tackles on the 49ers behind rookie fifth-round safety Marques Sigle (13). Thursday marked the third time Warner has logged double-digit tackles, and the veteran linebacker has recorded at least eight tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season. He's up to 50 tackles (28 solo), three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to open the 2025 campaign.