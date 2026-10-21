Warner totaled eight tackles (six solo) during the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday.

Warner was on the field for every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game, and he finished second on the 49ers in tackles behind Jaden Dugger (11). Warner has logged at least seven tackles in five of six regular-season games, and his 58 combined tackles are third-most in the NFL behind Alex Singleton (68) and Ernest Jones (59). The 49ers will hit the road for Week 7 against the Falcons on Sunday.