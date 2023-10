Warner recorded eight tackles (five solo), one interception and one forced fumble in the 49ers 42-10 victory over the Cowboys in Week 5.

Warner's pick and forced fumble were both his first of the season through five games. He saw his lowest snap percentage (73) of the season, but that was likely due to the blowout nature of the contest. The defensive linchpin will now focus on preparing for Week 6 in an advantageous matchup with the Browns.