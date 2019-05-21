49ers' Fred Warner: Undergoes minor knee procedure
Warner won't participate in OTAs due to a minor knee surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Warner's injury is likely due to the wear and tear of the season, as there was no news of an injury before the minor knee procedure. The 2018 third-round pick was outstanding in his first NFL season, racking up 124 tackles (85 solo) and one forced fumble. Barring a setback health-wise, the 22-year-old will be a hot commodity in IDP formats heading into next season.
