Warner (ankle) will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the hope is Warner will be ready in time for training camp next summer after he suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Bucs. Tatum Bethune projects to full Warner's hole in the defense moving forward this season, but the 49ers could look for outside reinforcements on defense after losing both Warner and Nick Bosa (knee) to season-ending injuries.