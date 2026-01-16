Warner (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Warner was cleared to return to practice Tuesday and was a limited participant in all three sessions this past week. He isn't quite ready to be activated from injured reserve, though head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Thursday that he is "confident" that Warner would be cleared to play in the NFC Championship if the 49ers were to win Saturday, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.