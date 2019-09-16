Warner led the 49ers with seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Even with the addition of Kwon Alexander this past offseason, Warner remains the team's middle linebacker, which puts him in the best position to rack up tackles. The former may cut into his totals a bit, as Warner has just 16 total tackles through two games after finishing with 124 in 2018. He remains a solid IDP contributor even with the slight reduction.