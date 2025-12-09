The 49ers claimed Wallow off waivers Monday.

Wallow was waived by the Broncos on Saturday after playing seven games with the team. He missed some time time earlier this season due to a hamstring injury but appears to be past the issue after suiting up in each of Denver's past two games prior to being cut. Wallow played primarily on special teams while with the Broncos and could be used in a similar role with San Francisco.