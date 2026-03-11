Wallow is in line to sign a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Wallow played seven games for the Texans in 2025 before he was waived in December. The 49ers swooped in and claimed him off waivers. Wallow played a vital role during the playoffs due to injuries ahead of him in the depth chart, handling 105 defensive snaps over two postseason games and recording 12 tackles (five solo) in the process. With Fred Warner (ankle) expected back in 2026, the 49ers are hoping Wallow can contribute on special teams.