Celek (knee/rib) is active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Celek has picked up knee and rib injuries the past two weeks, capping his practice reps in advance of this game. Officially cleared to play Sunday, he'll attempt to keep up his rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo. Since the signal caller took over the offense Week 13, Celek has parlayed 11 targets into seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.