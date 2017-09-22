49ers' Garrett Celek: Catches touchdown Thursday
Celek's lone catch went for a one-yard touchdown in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Celek trailed starter George Kittle in targets for the third consecutive week, but he provided the better stat line after hauling in one of Brian Hoyer's two touchdown passes. The veteran tight end saw just one target over the 49ers' previous two games, so there isn't much to read into from a fantasy perspective.
