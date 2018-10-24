Celek was unable to convert his only target into a catch during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Celek has not caught a pass since Week 3 and has been targeted just twice during that span. Don't expect things to get much better. Celek is playing with a backup quarterback in a passing game that is running through fellow tight end George Kittle. If the sparse opportunities weren't enough, Sunday's matchup against a surprisingly stingy Arizona pass defense should further push down Celek's value.