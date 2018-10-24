49ers' Garrett Celek: Catchless in loss
Celek was unable to convert his only target into a catch during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Celek has not caught a pass since Week 3 and has been targeted just twice during that span. Don't expect things to get much better. Celek is playing with a backup quarterback in a passing game that is running through fellow tight end George Kittle. If the sparse opportunities weren't enough, Sunday's matchup against a surprisingly stingy Arizona pass defense should further push down Celek's value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8