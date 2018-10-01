49ers' Garrett Celek: Costly drop in loss
Celek did not record a reception in Sunday's loss to San Diego.
Celek's lone target hit him in the hands and ricocheted towards a nearby defender for an interception. The veteran tight end wasn't targeted again following the ugly drop. Celek's teammate George Kittle shined (125 yards and a touchdown), solidifying his role as the team's primary tight end.
