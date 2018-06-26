49ers tight ends coach Jon Embree expects both Celek and George Kittle to get targets in the red zone, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The two tight ends split snaps and targets in 2017, with both enjoying their most productive stretches of the season after Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starting quarterback in Week 13. Kittle is the superior athlete and obvious breakout candidate, but the 30-year-old Celek has an advantage in experience, blocking and recent durability. While unlikely to establish much fantasy value of his own, Celek is relevant for the manner in which his own involvement could impact Kittle's. The 49ers had multiple tight ends on the field just 18.7 percent of the time last season, with Kyle Juszczyk leading all fullbacks in snaps.