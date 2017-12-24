49ers' Garrett Celek: Expected to play against Jacksonville
Celek (knee/rib) is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Celek played through the knee injury in last week's 25-23 win over the Titans, but he picked up a rib injury while catching all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. His ability to log limited participation at every practice this week, along with this report, suggests he should be able to play Sunday, but fantasy owners will want to check his status before the 4:05 pm ET kickoff.
More News
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Uncertain to face Jags•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Tending to knee, rib injuries•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Scores for second straight week•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Removed from injury report•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Limited with knee issue•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Ties season-best touchdown mark Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.