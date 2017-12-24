Celek (knee/rib) is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Celek played through the knee injury in last week's 25-23 win over the Titans, but he picked up a rib injury while catching all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. His ability to log limited participation at every practice this week, along with this report, suggests he should be able to play Sunday, but fantasy owners will want to check his status before the 4:05 pm ET kickoff.