Celek caught two of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 15-14 win over the Bears.

Celek continued to split targets with rookie George Kittle, which has effectively nullified both tight end's fantasy value. Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut in red and gold Sunday and was noticeably more effective than either of the 49ers' previous signal callers this season, but unless one of Celek or Kittle becomes the clear starter, it will be tough to trust either player against the Texans next Sunday.