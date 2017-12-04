49ers' Garrett Celek: Gains 30 yards in split role
Celek caught two of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 15-14 win over the Bears.
Celek continued to split targets with rookie George Kittle, which has effectively nullified both tight end's fantasy value. Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut in red and gold Sunday and was noticeably more effective than either of the 49ers' previous signal callers this season, but unless one of Celek or Kittle becomes the clear starter, it will be tough to trust either player against the Texans next Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Scores long touchdown in start•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Set to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Catches touchdown Thursday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Could start Sunday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Limited action Saturday•
-
49ers' Garrett Celek: Appears to be good fit for new scheme•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...