Celek (concussion, thumb) will have competition at tight end after the 49ers used a sixth-round pick on Kaden Smith and signed Levine Toilolo, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Celek played through a broken thumb for most of last season, catching just five passes on 277 offensive snaps in 15 games. He sat out Week 17 while recovering from a concussion and then had surgery on his thumb during the offseason. Celek may now be in danger of losing his roster spot, but it helps that he's scheduled for a reasonable $2.7 million cap hit in the final season of his four-year contract, per overthecap.com. Celek and Toilolo figure to compete for a blocking role behind George Kittle.