49ers' Garrett Celek: Gets into end zone for second time
Celek caught both of his targets, picking up 61 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Seahawks.
With his second score of the season Sunday against Seattle, the 30-year-old tight end now has multiple receiving touchdowns in four straight seasons (failed to score a TD through the first 32 games of his career). Celek only had six targets all year entering Week 15, so a bountiful fantasy day certainly came as a surprise, with his 41-yard touchdown catch from Nick Mullens serving as a key turning point in the 49ers upset win. He remains a long shot to put forth another startable output in Week 16, with George Kittle retaining over 92 percent of the tight end targets this year for San Francisco, and a prohibitive matchup against the Bears top-10 pass defense forthcoming.
