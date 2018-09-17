Celek caught both of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions.

Celek received half of the targets starter George Kittle received, but the former was the tight end to hit paydirt Week 2. The veteran wasn't targeted last week with the 49ers playing from behind and using fewer two-tight end sets. A similar situation could arise next week when San Francisco takes on the Chiefs high-flying offense.