Celek (knee/rib) logged just 17 offensive snaps while going catchless in a 44-33 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Celek was limited during practice last week and carried a questionable tag heading into Sunday's matchup due to multiple minor injuries. While his ailments could have been the reason for his reduced role, the veteran didn't see his role on special teams reduced, hinting that this was a planned move by the 49ers' coaching staff. Perhaps the matchup favored the more-athletic George Kittle, or maybe the team simply wanted to get a better look at their young tight end as the season comes to a close. Whatever the case, the momentum Celek built over the past few weeks after taking over as starter has come to a screeching halt, and now he is no longer a trusted option at tight end heading into Week 17's matchup against the Rams.